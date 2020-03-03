Terrorist organisation seeks funds from businessmen in Kerala for ‘Mission in India’

Anti-CAA protesters having connection to terrorist organizations are seeking funds from industrialists and NRI businessmen in Kerala. A Malayalam daily named ‘Mangalam Daily’ has reported this. As per the report a NRI businessman got a letter from a terrorist organisation demanding a huge amount of money as donation for conducting anti-CAA protests and its mission in India. The letter was from a north Indian village.

The letter claimed that many businessman has gave them money secretly. The organization demanded a sum of Rs. 1 crore for carrying out its ‘mission in India’. The organization has warned the businessman that he will face consequences if did not pay money.

Kerala police has registered a case under UAPA. The Anti-Terrorist Squad of Kerala police has started investigation in the mater.