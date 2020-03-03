‘Thappad’- Movie review

Kavya Kamal

With the patriarchy and casual sexism intensifying in cinemas and society that we see, Thappad was that essential storm which had to blow the stereotype dyed in the wool since ages. Thappad has brought in the rage, anger and frustration that went unspoken and was forced to accept by our mothers, grandmothers, fathers, whatsoever.

Anubhav Sinha brings us the story of six families who are closely connected and related, with Tapsee’s family being the limelight of the story. Set in Delhi, Thappad focuses on Amrita (Tapsee Pannu) who is charming, beautiful and full of life. She is a house wife by choice and does everything to keep her family happy. Her husband Vikram (Pavail) is a hardworking professional who wishes to run the company by his own in London. Vikram’s family is separated and his mother (Tanvi Azmi) lives with his son and daughter in law. She shares an adorable relation with Amrita.

Sunita comes at Amrita’s place to help them with household chores. A victim of domestic violence, she often narrates how badly she gets beaten up by her husband but manages to live with it.

Near to them lives Shivani (Dia Mirza) who is successful and rich to which Vikram once ask , “karti kya hai ye” (what does she do). “Mehant” (hardwork) says Amritha. Shivani lives with her daughter, who is keen to get her a partner as she is a widow. However, Shivani is never interested.

Vikram’s plans to move to London nearly becomes true and he decides to hold a small party at his house. That is when things turn upside down and he gets a call from the office that cancels the London plans. An upset and angry Vikram starts raising voice against his colleague at the party. To control the situation, Amrita gets involved. That is when her husband slaps her in front of everybody. Everything goes silent in one go and allows audience to contemplate the violence that broke on her.

The movie puts light on the details of Amrita’s house as to how her father (played by Kumud Mishra) was considerate and particular about her daughter’s life. However, her mother Sandhya (played by Ratna Pathak) fears for the society, people and family because of which she insists her daughter to not break the marriage. On the other hand, Amrita’s brother follows his mother, tries telling how important it was for her to continue the marriage.

Amrita’s advocate Netra Jaysingh (Maya Sarao) is very successful but faces abuse from her husband Rohit Jaisingh (Manav Kaul). She resorts to a friendship outside her marriage that gives her respect, love and happiness.

It is engaging to see how one incidence in Amrita’s home uncoils lives of the other, while constantly asking audience to retrospect the lives we have lived as a man and a woman in the society that constantly pricks our need to have a dignified and happy lives.

Music on the other hand is yet another enthralling factor in the movie which gets deeper into our hearts and minds, leaving tears of happiness or even regret for some, at times. Thanks to Anurag Saikia’s heart rending music.

Thappad is a must watch for everybody but most importantly for the growing generation to destroy the patriarchy that seeded in the minds. Let them see and know.