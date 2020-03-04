15 Italian tourists and one Indian tested positive for COVID 19

India had its biggest jump in coronavirus cases. The 15 Italian tourists who landed in Delhi in Feburary were tested positive among one Indian who was travelling with them. The number of cases have risen to 28.

The tourists were a part of a group of 23 Italians who traveled to Rajasthan last month. One of them – currently in Jaipur – tested positive on Tuesday; his wife has also tested positive.

If confirmed, this will be the biggest group so far in the country to be infected with the illness, which made an appearance in Wuhan city of mainland China in December and spread to more than 60 countries.

On Monday, two fresh cases of the disease were reported in Delhi and Hyderabad. The Delhi patient, 45, had recently gone to Italy, which is emerging as another hub for the outbreak.

The affected passenger in Hyderabad -a techie from Bengaluru – had travelled on an IndiGo flight on February 20. The crew of the flight have been placed under observation.