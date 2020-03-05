Country announces a ban on ‘kissing’

In a move to combat the spreading of coronavirus, Italy has poised to ban kissing. The Italian government has urged people not to kiss and shake hand. Earlier the Italian government has suspended all football matches and musical programs.

The government came with this move as the death toll due to the Covid-19 has reached 107.Around 2500 people were infected with deadly disease. The government is also planning to ban public meeting in the country too.

Italy is considering extending its coronavirus quarantine zone to Bergamo, an industrial hub of 120,000 people, .

A group of Italian tourists have also been put in quarantine in India after 17 of them tested positive for the virus.

It reported that other proposals being considered include a ban on kissing, hugging and shaking hands, and a rule compelling anyone with a fever