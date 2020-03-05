DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Sonam Kapoor trolled for saying ‘ women are treated as ‘second-class citizens in India’

Mar 5, 2020, 09:21 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood actress ignited controversy by her recent statement that in India, women are treated as second class citizens. The actress came with this insulting statement in an interview given to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. It is the Middle East and North African edition of Harper’s Bazaar magazine. The actress has been trolled mercilessly for her insulting statement just ahead of the World Women’s Day.

“For me, female empowerment is very important, especially because I’m from a side of the world where women have always been second-class citizens”, tweeted Sonam Kapoor.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the romantic comedy, ‘The Zoya Factor’, which released back in September of 2019. The film bombed at the box-office.

