Sonam Kapoor trolled for saying ‘ women are treated as ‘second-class citizens in India’

Bollywood actress ignited controversy by her recent statement that in India, women are treated as second class citizens. The actress came with this insulting statement in an interview given to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. It is the Middle East and North African edition of Harper’s Bazaar magazine. The actress has been trolled mercilessly for her insulting statement just ahead of the World Women’s Day.

“For me, female empowerment is very important, especially because I’m from a side of the world where women have always been second-class citizens.”@BazaarArabia pic.twitter.com/DJF41YHTrO — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 2, 2020

Honest Caption – For me women empowerment is very important for brand promotion especially because, I'm from a side of the world where women had to be an actress, model, fair & lovely or atleast wear brands promoted by me to be First- Class Citizen.

Talent – 0

Nepotism – 1 pic.twitter.com/FYsMePim3p — PizzaDox (@_basicallycold_) March 3, 2020

P.S Name any two of these women who made it to the forbes list, not sure they promote or wear @BazaarArabia though to be FIRST – CLASS CITIZEN in India. pic.twitter.com/3gwTGUt547 — PizzaDox (@_basicallycold_) March 3, 2020

And I thought you are an Indian. Glad I am from India where I have my mother in law who empowered me to work by supporting me always, I have my man who is behind my every success and a complete ecosystem both at home and work that believes in Nari Shakti. Do visit us — Nisha Bhagwat (@nisha_bhagwat) March 3, 2020

A positive message would have been.

" women empowerment is important bcz women are now getting recognised for their work n respected".

But yeah, sorry, I am negative..!! — Dishank (@Dshank_) March 3, 2020

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the romantic comedy, ‘The Zoya Factor’, which released back in September of 2019. The film bombed at the box-office.