Holi 2020 : Natasa Stankovic celebrates Holi with fiance Hardik Pandya ; See Pics

In the first week of January, Hardik Pandya proposed to Serbian model Natasa Stankovic, kneeling down on one knee. The duo’s chemistry set the social media platforms on fire thereafter as they uploaded some adorable pictures. The couple often set hearts racing by sharing some sensual pictures.

Sharing the Holi celebration pictures with beau Hardik Pandya and family, Natasa Stankovic wrote, “Happy Holi. from all of us”.

Natasa is a Serbian actress, who is currently based in Mumbai. She was first seen on the big screen in Prakash Jha’s 2013 film Satyagraha. Natasa performed in an item song called Aiyo Ji in the film. She has been frequent on reality shows, She appeared in Bigg Boss Season 8. She also took part in Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni.