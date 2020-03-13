Militant gunned down in encounter in Kashmir

One militant belonging to a banned Islamic militant outfit has been neutralized in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter between the militant and the security forces erupted in Friday afternoon at Shutlu village of Rafiabad in Baramulla.

#Breaking | Shootout in Baramulla, J&K. Reportedly, 1 terrorist has been gunned down. Search operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/1vidJXIYxQ — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 13, 2020

A team of security forces comprising members of J&K Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Indian Army’s 32 Rashtriya Rifles has raided the area after getting a tip off about the hideout of militants. Gunfight erupted after the security forces busted the hideout.

The search operation to find out the arms and ammunition is underway.