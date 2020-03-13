Release date of KGF Chapter 2 announced

The release date of the multilingual action film KGF Chapter 2 was announced. The makers of the film had announced the release date of the film on Friday. KGF chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, is a sequel to the 2018 period action movie starring Yash in the lead.

The first chapter of Yash’s KGF has created a massive fan following across the country. KGF Chapter 2 is on the verge of getting better and bigger as the bigger name of Bollywood film industry like Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt have joined the star cast of the film.

Sanjay Dutt is portraying the role of the antagonist, namely Adheera whereas Raveena Tandon is going to portray the role of the late PM of India, Indira Gandhi.

The first installment of KGF has made approximately 200 crores in the worldwide market whereas the film has single handedly made 100 crores across Karnataka. KGF also became the first-ever film from the Sandalwood industry to become a box-office hit.

The film will be released on October 23, 2020 in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi languages.