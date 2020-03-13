DH Latest NewsLatest NewsVideo

Video of two snakes dancing at golf course goes viral: Watch it here

Mar 13, 2020, 10:36 pm IST
A video of two snakes form a golf course in Bangalore is rocking the internet. The video was shared by a animal lover named Vasudha Varma on Twitter.

The post showed a video of two snakes twirling around each other. In the video we can see, two  snakes twirling and swirling in a cosy corner of the golf course The snakes  belong the Rat snake category.

“A cosy corner in a golf course becomes a dance floor. Gracious, synchronised swirling and twirling! Beauty is nature”,Vasudha Varma  captioned the post.

Some people argue that the snakes are mating. But some others claim that they are fighting each other for territory.

Anyhow,the video currently has almost 8,600 views and 300 likes.

