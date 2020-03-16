DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Coronavirus: Embassy issues advisory

Mar 16, 2020, 04:30 pm IST
The UAE Embassy in Kyiv has issued an advisory for all UAE citizens. The Embassy has urged all UAE citizens in Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova to leave those countries before March 17, 2020. The embassy has said this due to the suspension of flights and the closure of all border checkpoints in the two countries.

The embassy urged UAE citizens to register via Twajudi service, and contact the Embassy urgently at this number +380442774444

