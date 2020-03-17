“Tamil people insulted in Parliament”,Rahul Gandhi questions Speaker Om Birla

Rahul Gandhi today questioned Lok sabha speaker Om Birla silencing the Tamil language in the Parliament today. Sharply delivering his jab the Congress leader pinned that with the MPs not allowed to ask questions on the regional language, and with no discussion happening, the Lok Sabha had become a “loudspeaker” of the government.

The controversial matter happened during question hour when Om Birla declined wilfully a supplementary question in the Tamil language which was also related to the official language debate. Rahul Gandhi said the Parliamentary procedures are rewritten anew pointing that earlier raising questions in local languages where permitted by Speakers.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi said he was not allowed to ask a supplementary on Monday on a question on the 50 biggest wilful defaulters and the same happened to Opposition MPs on a question on the Tamil language.“Now it is ok for the speaker to hurt me, I understand he doesn’t want me to speak. But today the entire Tamil people wanted to ask a supplementary about the Tamil language,” he said.

“This is not about one person, this is not about Rahul Gandhi, this is about the people of Tamil Nadu and their language and even they were not allowed to ask that question, this is absolutely an insult to the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said.