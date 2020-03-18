Hizbul Mujahideen released its anti-India audio message , just after the social media curbs were removed in Kashmir

After the social media restrictions were removed in Jammu and Kashmir, a Paksitan based militant outfit, Hizbul Mujahideen has released an audio message. This is the first since authorities lifted restrictions on social media use for mobile users in the valley on March 4.

In the 16-minute audio clip, Hizbul Chief Commander Riyaz Naikoo is heard motivating its cadres and saying that the abrogation of Article 370 will have no impact in their fight against Indian security forces and that his organisation will continue to target Indian paramilitary forces and Army personnel.

In this clip, the Hizbul chief commander asks people of Jammu and Kashmir not to back PM Modi’s development policies for Kashmir. “Roads, water, social media are not our goals… India wants to change its demography using different tricks such as Article 370 and social media ban. It’s forcing Pakistan and Kashmir to pick up arms. But we will still fight”, said the Riyaz Naikoo.

2 dys before unrestrictd Internet access to social media is to be re-evaluated by @JmuKmrPolice & @diprjk,top HizbulMujahideen terrorist RiyazNaikoo releases 1st audio threatening to attack para/ armed forces Makes ref to Pak PM,asks Kashmiris to NOT back PM Modi's infra push! pic.twitter.com/LfS5uphqlM — Rohan Dua (@rohanduaTOI) March 16, 2020

The Hizbul Chief Commander Riyaz Naikoo is a terrorist from Pulwama.He is one of the top 10 terrorists wanted by the Indian security forces. He is wanted for the killing and kidnapping of over a dozen civilians, police and special police officers between 2012 and 2020.

The social media ban persisted in the Kashmir Valley for 7 months. While postpaid mobile phones were restored in November, 2019, social media access was restored on March 4.