Coronavirus: Indian government announces most important decisions

The union government has on Thursday made some important announcements for fighting the spread of coronavirus in the country.

India has announced that no international commercial passenger flights will allowed to land in the country for one week. The decision was taken as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus. From March 22 all international commercial passenger flights will be banned from landing. The ban is for one week beginning from March 22.

The government also asked state governments to issue appropriate directions so that all citizens above 65 except for public representatives/government servants/medical professionals remain at home. Also, all children below 10 should be advised to stay at home and not to venture out.

Union government also asked all public transport services including Railways and civil aviation to suspend concessional travel except for students, patients and divyang category.

States are being requested to enforce work for home for private sector employees, except for those working in emergency/essential services. To reduce crowding, all Group B and C central government employees will be asked to attend offices on alternate weeks. They will also follow staggered timings.