Couples should have regular sex while quarantined says doctor: Know the reason

As the authorities and governments across the globe urges people to maintain social distancing , a doctor in US has asks people to have regular sex while in quarantine. Dr Mehmet Oz, a doctor in the US who is famous through TV shows has come with this bizarre recommendation.

“The best solution if you’re holed up with your significant other, quarantined, is, have sex”, said Dr. Oz in a recent TV interview. “Maybe you’ll make some babies. It’s certainly better staring at each other than getting on each other’s nerves”, he added.

Dr Mehmet Oz is quite famous for alternative medicine and questionable medical theories.