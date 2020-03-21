Coronavirus: Reliance Jio introduces new pack for Rs.251

As the country is fighting the coronavirus outbreak, many companies had instructed their staff to work from home. So the leading internet and telecom service provider in the country, Reliance Jio has launched a ‘Work From Home Pack’ for professionals. The plan is priced at Rs.251.

The customers can avail themselves of 2 GB of 4G data per day. Post completion of 100% data consumption, customers can continue using the internet data unlimited rest of the day at a reduced speed of 64 kbps. The validity of this pack is 51 days . The pack will not be valid for voice calls and SMS.

On Friday, Reliance Jio has launched new 4G data vouchers for Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101.These can be clubbed with any of the existing prepaid plan that Jio users are using. By this the customer will get more data and complementary extra non-Jio voice minutes.