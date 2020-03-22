Anti-CAA protesters defy health advisory and PM’s call to observe Janata curfew and staged protests

The anti-CAA protesters had defy the health advisories and Prime Minister’s call to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ to fight the spread of coronavirus and staged protests at Lucknow. This was reported by national news agency ANI.

The protestors of #ShaheenBagh on #JantaCurfew. They have decided to keep less than 10people at the protest. Shoes have been placed on cots to mark their presence #JantaCurfewMarch22. #ShaheenAboveJantaCurfew is criminal. #Corona is dangerous. #StayHomeStaySafe @sayshaheenbagh pic.twitter.com/9YXaveZxrc — Muhammad Wajihulla (@wajihulla) March 22, 2020

As reports, around 50 protesters gathered to sit near the Clock Tower in Lucknow to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

Lucknow: Women continue to sit near Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar) to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), amid #JanataCurfew that is being observed across the country to control the spread of #COVID19. https://t.co/KX5V8l5x74 pic.twitter.com/0fmNEnW8FU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 22, 2020

Earlier, the anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi has also made it clear that they will not stop the protest on Sunday, March 22, the day on which the country is observing Janata curfew. The protesters have claimed that less than 10 people will be attending the protest. The protesters have placed their shoes on cots to mark their presence and continue the symbolic protest.