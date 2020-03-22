DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Anti-CAA protesters defy health advisory and PM’s call to observe Janata curfew and staged protests

Mar 22, 2020, 05:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

The anti-CAA protesters had defy the health advisories and Prime Minister’s call to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ to fight the spread of coronavirus and staged protests at Lucknow. This was reported by national news agency ANI.

As reports, around 50 protesters gathered to sit near the Clock Tower in Lucknow to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

Earlier, the anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi has also made it clear that they will not stop the protest on Sunday, March 22, the day on which the country is observing Janata curfew. The protesters have claimed that less than 10 people will be attending the protest. The protesters have placed their shoes on cots to mark their presence and continue the symbolic protest.

