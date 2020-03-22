Indian Medical Association urges complete lock-down of Kerala

The Indian Medical Association urged the state government to order a complete lock-down of the state, as the disease enters its second stage of community spread.

IMF President Abraham Varghese and state secretary Gopikumar urged the state government in a press meet on Sunday evening.’ A complete lock-down is suggested as the disease entered its second stage of exponential spread’, they said in the press meet. The government has to ensure the availability of essential commodities and supplies before the lock-down and act accordingly, the IMF representatives added.

IMF also pressed for more Covid tests to be conducted widely on all suspected hosts under observation, medical staff and possibly all the contacts of the infected persons.IMA had lined a secondary defense against the disease deputing one-third of its registered medical practitioners to help control the spread. The secondary defense line has the prime task of delivering strategical maps on the basis of epidemiological statistics.IMF had sought the help of private hospitals for this.

IMF also asked all governments to take the health of medical staff and provide them with enough hazmat suits and masks as the best way of thanking their service.