Odisha enters lock-down, 5 districts and 8 cities locked in first phase

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik ordered a complete lockdown of five districts and eight cities of the state of Odisha from Monday to March 29.

In a statement issued here today, Mr. Patnaik said that the time has come for us to take significant steps to protect our people and the state. He said, “We have more than 300 people who have recently come from overseas. They are advised to remain isolated from their homes(quarantined).”

He said that people returned from overseas are from Kharda, Cuttack, Ganjam, Kendra pada, and Anjal district and Puri, Ravar Kela, Sambalpur, Balasore, Jaspur Road. People from Jaspur city and other big cities.

He said that more than 70 percent of those districts are people who have returned more than 3200 people from overseas. All these locations will be fully locked down under the first phase from 7 am to Sunday 29th March at 9 pm.