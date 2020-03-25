Here is an important announcement from UAE Government regarding opening of supermarkets, pharmacies etc

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday announced that food outlets, cooperative societies, groceries, supermarkets and pharmacies will be allowed to work for 24 hours a day.

However, these establishments will have to ensure that the percentage of shoppers does not exceed 30 per cent of the total capacity, while maintaining a safe distance of two metres between customers. This will prevent crowding and will be effective in preventing the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Staff at these outlets must also adhere to precautionary health and safety rules imposed by competent authorities.