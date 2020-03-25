Natasa Stankovic and her cricketer fiance Hardik Pandya during self-quarantine : See Pics

Cricketer Hardik Pandya got engaged to Natasa Stankovic, who is a popular name in the world of glamour. Natasa made her debut in Bollywood with the Prakash Jha directorial Satyagraha. She is also known for her participation in reality shows like Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye 9.

The popular celebrity couple surprised everyone with their engagement news. The duo got engaged on a dreamy yacht in Dubai. The two are going strong and make for a hot and sizzling couple.

They are cooped up together during the pan-India shutdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been twelve weeks since the couple got engaged. And, of course, their collective popularity has shot up. Fans love to see their pictures on social media. And they will certainly love their latest social distancing pic. The two are lying together on the bed in a very ‘Fault in Our Stars’ pose.