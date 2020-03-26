Dubai temporarily lift a ban imposed

An important ban imposed in Dubai was lifted temporarily by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police. The ban on the movement of empty trucks weighing 2.5 tonnes on roads in Dubai was lifted by the RTA and Dubai Police . This was announced by RTA and Dubai Police General Headquarters.

The lifting of the ban excludes the Airport and Shindagha Tunnels as well as Al Maktoum and Floating Bridges. The previous ban on the movement of trucks transporting hazardous materials remains in force.

The Government of Dubai Media Office informed that the lifting of the ban will remain in place throughout the period of precautionary measures put in place by authorities against the Covid-19 coronavirus .