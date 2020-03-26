US Aircraft carrier in Pacific ocean infected with Covid-19

Five sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt , deployed in the Pacific ocean have tested positive for coronavirus. The Covid-19 virus had earlier infected three other sailors on the aircraft carrier on Tuesday. The Covid-19 attack is the first case on a US aircraft carrier deployed abroad.

Naval officials told The Wall Street Journal that four of the eight sailors were transported to a medical facility in Guam and that the others would also be evacuated. The commander of the Pacific Fleet Adm. John Aquilino, said that they’re working “towards the goal of minimizing any additional transmission.”

It is suspected that the sailors got the infection from members of a visiting flight crew who landed on the vessel while on their way to Vietnam.