Coronavirus : Hyundai orders advanced COVID-19 testing kits for India

Hyundai Motor India Foundation, has announced placing an immediate order for COVID-19 Advanced Diagnostic Testing Kits from South Korea. These special diagnostic kits are claimed to be highly accurate, and Hyundai says they can help serve over 25000 People. Once the company receives the shipment, the kits will be distributed in consultation with Centre and State Governments to the hospitals in affected areas.

To help its customers during these tough times, the company is offering 24X7 roadside assistance in case any demanding situation arises. Additionally, customers who were unable to avail vehicle’s Warranty/Extended Warranty/Free Service due to Health Emergency or Dealership shutdown in affected cities, the carmaker has announced extended support of 2 months. Furthermore, Hyundai has also deployed over 1000 Doorstep Advantage Bikes/Emergency Road Service cars to help its customers in case of an emergency or any minor repair work.