Police arrested techie for asking people to spread coronavirus

The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru police has arrested a man named Mujeeb Mohammed who works as a Technical Architect with Infosys in Bengaluru for allegedly spreading hate messages about coronavirus on social media.

In a Facebook post uploaded on Friday, Mujeeb Mohammed, put up a Facebook post calling for people to sneeze in public and spread the virus. “Let’s join hands, go out and sneeze with an open mouth in public. Spread the virus,” he wrote.

CCB sleuths arrested the techie on Friday after taking suo motu cognisance and registered a case against him under section 505 (making statement which causes alarm or fear in public, and also inciting & provokes others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Infosys has also terminated his employment.

We are deeply concerned with an inappropriate post being attributed to an Infosys employee. We strongly reaffirm our commitment to responsible social-sharing. Our preliminary enquiry, and discussions with our employee suggest that this could be a case of a mistaken identity. — Infosys (@Infosys) March 26, 2020

Following the backlash on social media, the IT company informed that they have terminated the services of the employee. Infosys added, “the social media post by the employee is against Infosys’ code of conduct and its commitment to responsible social sharing. Infosys has a zero tolerance policy towards such act and has accordingly, terminated the services of the employee”.

Infosys has completed its investigation on the social media post by one of its employees and we believe that this is not a case of mistaken identity. (1/2) — Infosys (@Infosys) March 27, 2020