Another death in Kerala ? Man dies in home quarantine

A 65-year-old man who isolated himself after returning from Sharjah, UAE was found dead at his home on Saturday night. The man had developed no Covid-19 symptoms in his quarantine period.

He was living alone at his home in Kannur and the relative who brought him food at night found him collapsed on the floor. The deceased had high blood pressure, heart disease, and associated health complications. The relative revealed that yesterday’s first Covid-19 casualty in the state had deeply disturbed the man. Expert counseling was given to him yesterday taking into consideration his stressful condition.

The authorities said to reporters that only after a swab test they could confirm the cause of death is Coronavirus.