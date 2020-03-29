Covid-19: Union Health Ministry releases updated data of new cases

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday has released the updated data of new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country. As per the data released by the ministry 106 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths were reported from six states in the last 24 hours.

Till now, around 979 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in the country. The total number of death due to Covid-19 in the country has risen to 25 .

Till Sunday, 34,931 tests were conducted for the contagion.The Indian Council for Medical Research has informed that the number of laboratories has increased. In that 113 have been made functional and 47 private laboratories have been given the approval to conduct COVID-19 tests.

A toll-free number was launched by NIMHANS for consultation for people having behavioural, mental health issues due to the ongoing 21-day lockdown. The number is – 08046110007