Ventilator scarcity severe in India as Covid cases rise

The rising Covid cases in India have alerted a severe scarcity for the ventilators, a life-saving machine used to move breathable air into the lungs in times of respiratory failure. As Covid-19 patients suffer from acute Pneumonia at last stages, this machine could increase the chances of survival for patients.

Think tank Brookings projected an immediate demand of 1,10,000 to 2,20000 ventilators in the worst-case scenarios. Various PSUs and corporates have started the production of the machine with their capacities to meet the immediate demand of the nation. Bharat Electronics Ltd, a PSU under the Ministry of Defence, is in the process of manufacturing 30,000, while another 10,000 will come from HLL Lifecare Ltd, a PSU under the Health Ministry.

Maruti Suzuki and Integral Coach Factory in Chennai are also attempting to manufacture ventilators.