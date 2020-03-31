Coronavirus Lockdown : Six people who attended religious congregation die of COVID19

Six people who participated in a religious congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, tested positive for coronavirus and have now died.

Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat, a Muslim religious organisation, from March 1-15, in the Nizamuddin West area in Delhi. However, locals said that a large number of people continued to stay at the Jamaat’s ‘Markaj’ (Centre) even after this period.

The six persons had also attended the congregation, where they are believed to have contracted coronavirus.

Of the six, two died at the Gandhi Hospital and one each at the Apollo Hospital and Global Hospital in Hyderabad. Two others died in the Nizamabad and Gadwal districts respectively.

Nine more people, who, too, had attended the religious gathering in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, have tested positive for coronavirus in Andaman. One more person, who is a relative of one of the nine persons, too, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Telangana government confirmed that special teams, led by the collectors of the respective districts, have identified suspects who are likely to be infected by the virus and have rushed them to hospitals. They are being tested currently for Covid-19.