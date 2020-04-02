Japanese restaurant slammed for serving ‘racist menu’ mocking China. See the menu here

A Japanese restaurant has come under fire for releasing a takeaway menu offering a ‘Wuhan burger’ and ‘bat wings’.

Nobunaga Yakitori in Brisbane launched the menu this week after the government banned dine-in service to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The ‘virus-free menu’ was quickly slammed by customers, with dozens accusing the restaurant of being racist for making light of the deadly pandemic.

The outbreak has brought the Australian economy to a halt as businesses have been forced to close and thousands of workers have lost their jobs as a result.