Actress Payal Rajput Photo Gallery : See Pics

Payal Rajput is an Indian actress known for her works in Hindi television series along with Punjabi cinema, and Telugu cinema.She made her cinematic debut in 2017 Punjabi film Channa Mereya.She next appeared in the Telugu film RX 100 which released in 2018.

Payal Rajput started her television career in Sapnon Se Bhare Naina as Sonakshi. She played the lead role of Siya in Aakhir Bahu Bhi Toh Beti Hee Hai, in Gustakh Dil as Ishaani and in Mahakumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani as Maya.