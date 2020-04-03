Coronavirus : 960 foreigners blacklisted for attending Tablighi Jamaat

Union Home Ministry on Thursday blacklisted 960 foreign nationals for carrying out ‘”Tablighi activities” on a tourist visa after they attended a religious conference in the capital in violation of lockdown.

Hundreds of those who attended the Markaz organised by the Islamic organisation, Tablighi Jamaat, at Delhi’s Nizamuddin in March have since tested positive for Covid-19.

The Nizamuddin Markaz religious congregation turned out a super-spreader event as thousands who had attended went to their respective states potentially carrying the virus with them.

Union Home Minister Amit Shaha announced the decision in a statement on Twitter on Thursday after two out of 2,300 who stayed back after the conference died of the virus in Delhi. There have been reports of Markaz attendees succumbing to the novel coronavirus disease in other Indian states as well.