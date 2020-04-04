Actresses who went completely nude in films : See Pics

Here are 6 actresses who went completely nude in films :

Mandakani:

While it may seem easier now, with a wave of new age or Avante-Garde cinema hitting celluloid, Mandakini did the unthinkable 34 years earlier in the 1985 movie Ram Teri Ganga Maili opposite, Rajiv Kapoor.

Zeenat Aman:

The legendary actress went half-naked, leaving nothing to the imagination, in Raj Kapoor’s Satyam Shivam Sundaram way back in 1978.

Nandana Sen:

The 48-year-old took Indian celluloid by storm when she appeared baring her breasts in a scene from the 2008 film Rang Rasiya that is based on the life of the 19th-century Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma.

Paoli Dam:

The Bengali bombshell set the screen ablaze with her boldness by appearing bare in the 2012 film Hate Story’s posters. The film had female protagonists and saw Dam playing Kavyah Krishna, a sex worker.

Udita Goswami:

While she may have fizzled out from Bollywood, her super seductive scene from Zeher where she seduces Emraan Hashmi in a super sensual strip scene is still one of the most talked about scenes portraying on-screen nudity in Indian cinema.