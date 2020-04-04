Central Government allotes 375 Crore rupees for Kumbh Mela

The central government granted 375 Crore Rupees for the 2021 Kumbh Mela at Haridwar. The Central government’s move is in response to Uttarakhand state governments’ request to provide funds for the grant organization of Kumbh Mela. Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed thanks for PM Narendra Modi for providing the fund for mela.

Meanwhile, the opposition criticized the Center for allocating huge amounts during the pandemic season. The opposition alleged that the huge amount allotted for the festival at a time when PM asks for relief funds for Corona is a mockery at the face of those who donate to pandemic relief funds.