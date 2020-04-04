Latest NewsInternational

Coronavirus : China sends N-95 masks made of ‘underwear’ to Pakistan ; video goes viral

Apr 4, 2020, 01:01 pm IST
Less than a minute

In a shocking incident, China that had promised medical aid to its ally duped Pakistan by sending masks made out of underwear. Reporting the news, the anchor of the Pakistani channel said, “China ne chuna laga diya” (China conned us) and further notified that the Sindh provincial government sent the masks to hospitals without checking.

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close