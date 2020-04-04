Coronavirus : China sends N-95 masks made of ‘underwear’ to Pakistan ; video goes viral

In a shocking incident, China that had promised medical aid to its ally duped Pakistan by sending masks made out of underwear. Reporting the news, the anchor of the Pakistani channel said, “China ne chuna laga diya” (China conned us) and further notified that the Sindh provincial government sent the masks to hospitals without checking.

