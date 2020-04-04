Coronavurus : “Tablighi Jamaat members must be shot dead”, Says Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thakeray has made a controversial statement on the Tablighi Jamaat episode in Delhi after huge hike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

“The Markaz issue that took place in Delhi, is exasperating. Why should they be treated? They should be shot. Our country is undergoing such a huge crisis and at such times, they are putting religion above the nation? And if there is some devious conspiracy on; then such elements need to be singled out and lashed at physically. And such videos need to go viral. The Prime Minister needs to also speak about such behaviour,” Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said.

Raj Thackeray said PM Modi must speak on this incident, what is happening in the country. These people are sticking their spit on currency notes, food. They should be beaten in public so that others must learn a lesson. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country where maximum cases of COVID-19 have surfaced as at present it has over 500 COVID-19 cases including 19 deaths.