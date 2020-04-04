Covid-19 Update: Union Health Ministry updated the number of new cases and deaths in country

The Union Health Ministry has released the updated data of coronavirus infection in the country. In the last 24 hours, 601 confirmed cases of Covid-19 has been reported in the country and 12 people were died due to the pandemic. Now the total number of Covid-19 case s has been rised to 2902.

“Till now there are 2,902 Covid-19 positive cases in India. 601 positive cases have been reported since yesterday. 12 deaths also reported yesterday have taken the total number of deaths to 68. At least 183 people have recovered,” Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases – 490. Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu with 411 cases and Delhi with 386 cases.

At least 295 people are affected in Kerala, while Rajasthan reported 179 and Uttar Pradesh reported 174 cases, Telangana reported 158 cases, and Andhra Pradesh reported 161 cases. Madhya Pradesh has reported 104 cases, Jammu and Kashmir has 75, Punjab has 48 cases, West Bengal 63, Gujarat 95, Haryana 49, Bihar 29, Chandigarh 18, Assam 24 and Ladakh has 14 coronavirus cases as per the Health Ministry data.

In Andaman and Nicobar Islands, there are at least 10 cases, Uttarakhand has also reported 16 cases, Arunachal Pradesh has 1, Goa has 6 cases, Chhattisgarh has 9, Himachal Pradesh 6, Jharkhand and Manipur 2 cases each, Odisha has 5 cases and Puducherry 5.

According to health ministry data at least 1,023 Covid-19 positive cases with links to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation have been reported from 17 states till now.