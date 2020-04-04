Famous Italian designer Sergio Rossi dies due to Coronavirus

World-renowned shoe designer Sergio Rossi lost his battle to novel Coronavirus. The 84-year-old shoemaker died on Thursday in Italy’s Cesena, a city in Emilia-Romagna, one of the regions hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rossi’s designs were loved by celebrities such as Lupita Nyong’o, Rihanna, Paris Hilton, Eva Longoria, Cameron Diaz, Laura Dern, and Ariana Grande.

“He loved women and was able to capture a woman’s femininity in a unique way, creating the perfect extension of a woman’s leg through his shoes. Our long and glorious history started from his incredible vision, and we’ll remember his creativity forever”, said Riccardo Sciutto the CEO of the Sergio Rossi Group.