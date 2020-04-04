Good news for vehicle owners: Automobile company announces offer for customers

The Korean automobile company, Hyundai Motor Company has announced an offer to its customers all over the world. The company has decided to launch a a warranty extension policy for its vehicles worldwide amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the scheme, Hyundai vehicles with original warranties that expire between March and June 2020 will benefit from a warranty extension for up to three months. More than 1.2 million Hyundai vehicles in 175 countries will be eligible for the warranty extension. The warranty extension can vary between countries.

With the warranty extensions, the company aims to help address any concerns customers may have about being unable to visit a service centre to get vehicle maintenance or warranty repairs while adhering to stay-at-home and social distancing guidelines set by governments.