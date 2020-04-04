“I want to warn you,… Don’t play with the emotions of Muslims” says Muslim cleric over Tablighi Jamaat issue: Video

A video of a Muslim cleric warning media over the Tablighi Jamaat issue has surfaced on social media. The video was allegedly released by Maulana Mahfooz Ur Rahman, the Tahaffuz-E-Deen India.

The Muslim cleric says that the nationwide lockdown was declared by Prime Minister for the benefit and welfare of all and every people must follow it.

But he accused that the media firms are spreading propaganda over the Tablighi Jamaat issue and is targeting a certain community over the Covid-19.He has named certain media houses like ZEE TV, Aaj Tak, ABP News, India TV and others in his speech.

“I ask Rajat Sharma as the general secretary of AIMIM for Maharashtra state, what proof do you have that Tablighi Jamaat spread the coronavirus? that the people assembled because of Maulana Saad’s call?”, he can be heard asking in the video.

The Maulana claimed that Jamaat is benefiting the country by bringing foreign currency, and bringing good publicity to India from all around the world.The organization has its reach in the smallest and remotest corners of the country and its goal is to bring the Muslims on the right path.

Jamaat works towards social reform, fighting against alcoholism etc, and urged the media to find out the reality of the Jamaat’s work. “media should weigh its words carefully. Media shoulsn’t try to defame Tablighi Jamaat and Markaz. Maulana Saad is Amir-ul-Hind, he is a king without crown. Don’t play with the emotions of Muslims”, he said.

“f you interview any Jamaat member…you will find out he used to be a big-time criminal…if these people come to their reality, you will be in a lot of trouble. I want to warn you, I want to tell the media” said the cleric.