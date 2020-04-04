India’s Forex reserve shoots up

The Foreign Exchange reserve of the country has rised in the week ending March 27. This was revealed by the data released by Reserve Bank of India. As per the data released by RBI the Forex reserve has appreciated by US dollar 5.65 billion.

In the week ended on March 27, the Indian Forex reserves stood at US dollar 475.56 billion, up from the US dollar 469.91 billion figure it stood at a week ago. Of this, a major share comprises the foreign exchange reserves which stand at US dollar 437.10 billion.

The gold reserves of the country also surged.The gold reserve has rised from US dollar 27.86 billion in the previous week to a figure of US dollar 30.89 billion.

The Forex reserves of the country have increased by a spectacular US dollar 62.69 billion since March 2019, sustaining the momentum achieved in the previous fiscal when the figure had witnessed a jump oUS dollar 63. 66 billion.