“My father banned me from wearing tight clothes”,says actress Priyanka Chopra

In an interview, Actress Priyanka Chopra talked about her childhood, her foray into the film industry and personal life after marrying American musician Nick Jonas. Back in India, the audience is aware of her family details, her life in Bareilly and how a small-town girl became Miss World with the encouragement from her mother Dr Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra. However, it’s still always refreshing to know more about Priyanka’s days growing-up, especially her bonding with her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra.

In her interview with Tatler, Priyanka highlighted how her father once behaved extremely protective of her and banned her from wearing tight clothes. The former Miss World revealed she had gone to the US when she was just 12-years-old but when she returned home, she was all grown-up at 16 and that’s probably what hit her father and he tried to be the perfect Indian father of a teenage daughter. Priyanka said her father used to be progressive but as she grew younger, her father became more protective and developed ego clashes with her. The actor said boys used to follow her home and her father always put bars on the windows and discourage her from wearing snug outfits.

“I’d left as a 12-year-old flat-chested, curly-haired kid and I came back as a 16-year-old almost-woman. I think my dad was really shaken up by that. He didn’t know what to do with me for the first couple of weeks,” she said.