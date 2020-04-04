Salted Mango- Uppumanga
Ingredients:
Mango- 10 (small)
Sea Salt- 1/2 cup
Green Chilly- 15
Curry leaves- 2 stems
Lukewarm water- Enough
Glass Jar- 1
Preparations:
Add the salt into the glass jar and arrange mangoes on top, add green chilies and curry leaves. Pour the warm water , so it covers the mangoes. Keep it tightly covered for about 20 days.
Notes:- Salted mangoes are Kerala’s traditional way of preserving raw mangoes and later its made into pickles and curries.
Sapna B George
