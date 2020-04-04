Salted Mango- Uppumanga

Ingredients:

Mango- 10 (small)

Sea Salt- 1/2 cup

Green Chilly- 15

Curry leaves- 2 stems

Lukewarm water- Enough

Glass Jar- 1

Preparations:

Add the salt into the glass jar and arrange mangoes on top, add green chilies and curry leaves. Pour the warm water , so it covers the mangoes. Keep it tightly covered for about 20 days.

Notes:- Salted mangoes are Kerala’s traditional way of preserving raw mangoes and later its made into pickles and curries.

Sapna B George