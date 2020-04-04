Singapore Covid cases shoots-up suddenly,Pre-emptive lock-down declared by PM

A sudden surge in Covid-19 cases is reported from Singapore. The Pacific island nation had successfully curbed the pandemic till now. On Saturday the number of confirmed cases rose to 1,114 and six people died due to Covid-19 disease.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced home-based learning for schoolchildren and closure of most workplaces to curb the spread of the deadly disease.

Lee said that he was worried that unless ‘we take further steps, things will gradually get worse or another big cluster’ may push things over the edge.”We have decided that instead of tightening incrementally over the next few weeks, we should make a decisive move now to pre-empt escalating infections,” he said.