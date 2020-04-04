‘Thalapathy 65’: Vijay to have two heroines

Tamil superstar Vijay’s next movie is tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 65’. It has been confirmed that the film shall be directed by AR Murugadoss. Sun Pictures will be producing the film. The shooting of the film will begin after the nationwide lockdwon.

Now the buzz has it that the makers are planning to sign two lead heroines in the film. Names of Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde are doing the rounds.

Hello hello. Let’s not jump to conclusions of me doing Tamil films right now. As of now I haven’t signed anything and I have a couple of narrations lined up, but I am definitely looking forward to doing a Tamil film this year…if all goes well…fingers crossed ?? Thank you ?? — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) March 31, 2020

Kajal Aggarwal and Vijay have shared screen space in three movies -Thuppakki, Jilla and Mersal-. Pooja Hegde confirmed that she is in talks for a number of Tamil movies and is ready to listen to the narrations.

‘Thalapathy 65’ is also speculated to be the sequel to Vijay-AR Murugadoss-Kajal trio’s blockbuster film ‘Thuppakki’ . ‘Thuppakki’ released in 2012 was a hugely successful film .