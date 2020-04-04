Cinema DHEntertainment DHLatest NewsCinemaEntertainment

‘Thalapathy 65’: Vijay to have two heroines

Apr 4, 2020, 10:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

Tamil superstar Vijay’s next movie is tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 65’. It has been confirmed that the film shall be directed by AR Murugadoss. Sun Pictures will be producing the film. The shooting of the film will begin after the nationwide lockdwon.

Now the buzz has it that the makers are planning to sign two lead heroines in the film. Names of Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde are doing the rounds.

Kajal Aggarwal and Vijay have shared screen space in three movies -Thuppakki, Jilla and Mersal-. Pooja Hegde confirmed that she is in talks for a number of Tamil movies and is ready to listen to the narrations.

‘Thalapathy 65’ is also speculated to be the sequel to Vijay-AR Murugadoss-Kajal trio’s blockbuster film ‘Thuppakki’ . ‘Thuppakki’ released in 2012 was a hugely successful film .

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close