Covid-19: Timings for the ‘National Disinfection Programme’ in Abu Dhabi announced

The timings for the ‘National Disinfection Programme’ in Abu Dhabi was announced. The Abu Dhabi Media Office has made the announcement through a statement.

The ‘National Disinfection Programme’ was launched to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. The ‘National Disinfection Programme’ was launched by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Ministry of Interior.

The national sterilisation programme timings in Abu Dhabi:

Residential areas: from 8pm until 6am

Industrial zones and workers accommodations: from 6pm until 6am. Your commitment is a responsibility towards you, your family and the community. #DedicationAtWorkSafetyAtHome pic.twitter.com/JGW1bmp220 — ???? ?????? ???????? (@admediaoffice) April 6, 2020

The national sterilisation programme in the Capital will be from 8 pm to 6 am in residential areas, and 6 pm to 6 am in industrial zones and workers accommodations.

Authorities have asked residents to stay home as a responsibility towards you, your family and the community.