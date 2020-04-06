DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19: Timings for the ‘National Disinfection Programme’ in Abu Dhabi announced

Apr 6, 2020, 09:55 pm IST
The timings for the ‘National Disinfection Programme’ in Abu Dhabi was announced. The Abu Dhabi Media Office has made the announcement through a statement.

The ‘National Disinfection Programme’ was launched to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. The ‘National Disinfection Programme’ was launched by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Ministry of Interior.

The national sterilisation programme in the Capital will be from 8 pm to 6 am in residential areas, and 6 pm to 6 am in industrial zones and workers accommodations.

Authorities have asked residents to stay home as a responsibility towards you, your family and the community.

