Muslim cleric arrested for circulating communal message on social media

Apr 6, 2020, 06:06 am IST
A Muslim cleric has been arrested for circulating a communal message on social media in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district. Director General of Police Sita Ram Mardi said on Sunday said tension gripped a part of Fatehpur tehsil after the maulavi (cleric) circulated the message containing indecent language.

Police personnel equipped with riot control equipment were sent to the area to defuse the tension, he added. The maulavi was arrested after the registration of a case against him, he added.

The DGP asked people not to post unwanted messages on social media.

