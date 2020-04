Former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan posted a hilarious video, wherein she used her legs to beat the sheet and shared how she was going to clean the hell out of it.

Sana wrote, “Go corona go. Saara gussa yahan. With that slogan I removed every bit of dirt outta that sheet. Btw I hv 2 washing machines n u all knw how.”Several users joked about her unique talent and called her ‘cute’.