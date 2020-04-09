British PM Boris Johnson continues in ICU,status critical

British PM Boris Johnson’s condition continues to be critical and he spent a third day and night in St.Thomas Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. The hospital administration in a statement said Johnson is in a stable condition and “continues to improve in intensive care,” government officials said Thursday morning.

On Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is acting as Johnson’s deputy, said the Prime Minister had not been diagnosed with pneumonia. The Prime Minister is in “good spirits,” Raab said, and does not require invasive or non-invasive ventilation.

“I’m confident he’ll pull through because if there’s one thing I know about this Prime Minister, he’s a fighter,” Raab said, “and he’ll be back at the helm leading us through this crisis in short order.”