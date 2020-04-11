TVS launched Radeon BS 6: Know features and price

India’s leading two wheeler brand, TVS Motors has launched its updated Radeon BS 6 motorbike in the country. The BS 6 version is slightly costlier than its BS 4 counterpart.

The only difference between the BS 6 and BS 4 version is on the engine only. Apart from engine there is no major change in the BS 6 models.

The bike runs on the 109.7cc, air-cooled engine and is equipped with a motorcycle now comes equipped with a fuel-injection system. The transmission option remains the same 4-speed gearbox. The engine produces 8.08 PS and 8.7 Nm torque. The company claims that the new version is 15% more fuel efficient than the BS 4 model.

The bike is made available in six paint schemes – white, black, beige, purple, red and grey. Moreover, there are special edition black and brown paint options as well.

The entry-level drum variant of the motorcycle now costs Rs. 58,992, on the other hand, the higher-placed special edition drum is priced at Rs. 61,992. The top of the line disc variant is now priced at Rs. 64,992.