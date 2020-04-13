Poultry products from this country banned in UAE

The import of poultry products from a state in USA was banned by UAE government on Monday. The poultry products from South Carolina state in US was banned by Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in UAE.

Import of all kinds of live domestic and wild birds, ornamental birds, chicks, and hatching eggs and their thermally not treated products from US state of South Carolina to UAE is banned now. The ban was announced after The US Department of Agriculture on Thursday confirmed the country’s first case of virulent avian flu in commercial poultry since 2017.

The US authority has informed that it has found H7N3 avian influenza, a virulent or highly pathogenic strain, in a turkey flock in Chesterfield County, South Carolina.